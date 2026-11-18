Cambridge Dictionary has picked "human" as its Word of the Year for 2026. The dictionary says the word means having the qualities, faults and feelings that people have, unlike gods, animals or machines.

Francesca Woodward, a board member at Cambridge University Press, said the word summed up the mood of the year. She told AFP that in a time when artificial intelligence is growing fast, and some people fear it could even destroy humanity, many people have been thinking hard about what it means to be human.

She said people have been worried about AI taking their jobs over the past year. In her view, they are trying to remind themselves what being human really means.

The word beat other words linked to AI and the online world. Woodward said this showed how much people around the world are thinking about the way technology is changing their lives.

Dictionary experts also noticed that "human" is being used more in new phrases such as human-made and human author.

Tom McClelland, who teaches philosophy of science at the University of Cambridge, said "human" was a very interesting choice because our idea of humanity is changing right now.

Global AI debate

"We're trying to understand the difference between a human mind and an artificial mind, between living beings like us and artificial beings that we're creating. What sets us apart, is it consciousness, creativity or compassion?" he said.

The focus on what it means to be human has seen global leaders and prominent figures such as Pope Leo XIV, Bill Gates, classicist Mary Beard and actor Cate Blanchett weigh in on the debate.

Other contenders for the word of the year crown included "agent, meaning an artificial intelligence system that can operate in a complicated way without human control.

Also in the running was "wholesome", defined as "good for you, and likely to improve your life either physically, morally, or emotionally".

"Dusking" was also in contention, the practice of watching daylight turn to darkness as a form of relaxation.

A Dutch tradition, it has been revived as a way of reconnecting with the natural world.

Other new words added to the dictionary in 2026 included "aura farming", doing things to show a personality that people will admire, and "looksmaxing", making yourself as physically attractive as possible.

The word of the year and new additions are selected using a range of criteria including the words searched for on the Cambridge Dictionary website.

Among words to watch for next year, according to Cambridge Dictionary, were FOBO, "fear of becoming obsolete" because your job can be performed by AI.

Another was "weather whiplash", denoting a "quick change from one extreme of weather to another".

Last year's word of the year was "parasocial" to describe the sense of having a connection to a famous person you do not know personally or a fictional character.

(With inputs from AFP)