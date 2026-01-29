School Assembly News Headlines (January 30): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines (January 30): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (January 30)

Caught In Crossfire? Economic Survey Warns India As US-China Rivalry Escalates

"Are We Becoming A Regressive Society?" New UGC Equity Rules Stayed By Court

"We Are Moving Together, On Same Page": Shashi Tharoor Meets Rahul Gandhi

'Rahul Gandhi Gives 'Boost, Horlicks'": Congress On Vijay's Father's Offer

UGC 2012 Rules Explained: What Supreme Court's Latest Order Means

Maharashtra Schools To Remain Closed Till January 30 After Ajit Pawar's Death

Economic Survey: Indian Economy Expected To Grow At 7.4% In Financial Year 2025-26

Nursing Student Snatches Mangalsultra Inside AIIMS Lift, Caught In 48 Hours

Top International Headlines (January 30)

"Constitutional Coup": India Slams Pakistan Over Lifetime Immunity To Asim Munir

Who Would Take Over If There Is Regime Change In Iran? Marco Rubio Responds

Trump's Indian-Origin Cyber Chief Uploaded Critical Files On ChatGPT: Report

'Trade Above Ukraine': Team Trump Blasts Europe Over India-EU Deal

"Risk Of Kidnapping, Terrorism": US' Travel Warning For Pakistan

Top Sports Headlines (January 30)

"How Will Pakistan Justify...?" Report Adds Fresh Angle To T20 World Cup Row

Pakistan vs Australia Live Score 1st T20I: Babar Azam Off To Slow Start, 3-Down Pakistan Aim To Rebuild

Iceland Cricket's Hilarious Offer To Replace Pakistan In T20 World Cup Goes Viral

Sunil Gavaskar Slams Sanju Samson Over Dismissal In 4th New Zealand T20I, Gives 'Footwork' Verdict

"Wanted To Challenge Ourselves": Suryakumar Yadav's Blunt Take On Surprising Tactic vs New Zealand

Top Educational Headlines (January 30)