SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 To Be Declared Soon, Download Scorecard Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to release the result of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025 shortly. Once the results are published, candidates can access their scorecards on the official SBI website.

The SBI PO prelims result will indicate whether a candidate has qualified for the next round-the mains examination. Along with the result, SBI will also release category-wise cut-off marks. Unlike many other competitive exams, SBI PO does not apply sectional cut-offs. However, the scorecard will reflect both section-wise marks and overall performance.

Normalisation and Selection Process

The scores will be calculated using a normalisation method. Based on these scores, the bank will shortlist candidates for the mains exam in proportion to the number of announced vacancies. The prelims exam for SBI PO 2025 was conducted on August 4, 2025, to fill more than 600 vacancies.

SBI PO 2025 Vacancy Distribution

• SC: 75 (Regular) + 5 (Backlog)

• ST: 37 (Regular) + 36 (Backlog)

• OBC: 135

• EWS: 50

• UR: 203

• Total: 500 (Regular) + 41 (Backlog)

Steps to Check SBI PO Prelims Result 2025

Visit the official SBI website.

Go to the 'Join SBI' section and open 'Current Openings'.

Select Recruitment of Probationary Officers.

Click on the SBI PO Result link.

Enter your registration/roll number and date of birth/password.

Download the result and keep a printout for reference.

In case a candidate forgets their password, it can be recovered using the registered login details provided at the time of application.

SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern 2025

The SBI PO Mains Exam Pattern for 2025 consists of an objective test followed by a descriptive paper. The objective test is divided into four sections: Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, and English Language. The sections have varying numbers of questions and time allocations. The descriptive test includes essay and letter writing. The total exam duration is 3.5 hours, with 157 questions and 250 marks. The marking scheme awards +1 mark for each correct response and deducts -0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.

Since the prelims exam is only qualifying in nature, final selection will be based on performance in the mains exam and the interview.