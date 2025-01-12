Sainik Schools Admission 2025: Registration Window To Close Tomorrow

AISSEE 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application process for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 tomorrow. Eligible students can register by visiting the official website, aissee2025.ntaonline.in.

Sainik School Admission 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website: aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, find the registration link

Step 3. Register yourself and generate the login credentials

Step 4. Log in and fill out the AISSEE application form

Step 5. Upload the required documents and photograph, and make the online payment

Step 6. Click on submit and save the application form

Step 7. Take a hard copy for future reference

Eligibility For Admission To Class VI

Candidates must be between 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2023

Admission for girls is available only in Class VI in all Sainik Schools

Detailed eligibility criteria for admission to approved New Sainik Schools are provided in the information bulletin

Eligibility For Admission To Class IX

Candidates must be between 13 and 15 years of age as of March 31, 2025, and should have passed Class VIII from a recognized school at the time of admission

Admission for girls to Class IX is subject to the availability of vacancies

The age criteria for girls are the same as for boys, with further details outlined in the information bulletin

Sainik School Admission 2025: Registration Fee