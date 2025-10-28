Government Introduces Additional 3 New Sainik Schools, Check Here

Three new schools have been added to the list of Sainik schools in the country. As per the official notice issued by the government, the following three schools have been added:

Srri SPK Public Senior Secondary School, Tamil Nadu, Namakkal Residential

Vadem Nagar Higher Secondary School, Goa, Vasco-Goa Residential

Yogeshwari Sainik School, Ambajogai Maharashtra, Beed Day Boarding

Meanwhile registrations are on for admission to Sainik schools including 69 new Sainik schools for Class 6 and approved 19 new Sainik schools for Class 9. Students or their parents can apply for entrance examination until October 30 (5 pm) on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA)- nta.nic.in.

The entrance examination will be held in January 2026 in English medium for Class 9 and 13 different mediums for Class 6.

Sainik School Society Admission 2026: Entrance exam details

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 will be held in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) based format with pen and paper (OMR sheet). For Class 6, the entrance examination will be conducted in 13 mediums, including Hindi and English for 300 marks with a duration of 150 minutes. Language will consist of 25 questions carrying 50 marks each, Mathematics will consist of 50 questions carrying three marks each, and Intelligence will consist of 25 questions carrying 50 marks. The Class 9 entrance examination will be held for 180 minutes.



Examination fee of Rs. 850 for General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Defence and Ex-Servicemen is applicable and Rs. 700 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST). The results are expected to be released in the month of February 2026.

AISSEE is conducted for admission to classes 6 and 9, enabling students to join English medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE that prepare cadets for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and other Training Academies for officers. Currently, there are a total of 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

Students seeking admission to Class 6 at Sainik schools must fall within the age range of 10 to 12 years as of March 31, 2023. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has granted approval for the establishment of 35 new Sainik Schools, which will operate in collaboration with NGOs, private schools, and state governments.