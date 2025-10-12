Sainik School Admissions 2026: Registration Started For Classes 6 And 9, Apply Here

Sainik School Admission 2025: Sainik School Society (SSC) has started the registration process for admission to Sainik Schools and new Sainik schools across the country. Students or their parents can apply for the entrance examination until October 30 (5 pm) on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA)- nta.nic.in. The entrance examination will be held in January 2026 in English medium for Class 9 and 13 different mediums for Class 6.

Admission applications are invited for all Sainik schools including 69 new Sainik schools for Class 6 and approved 19 new Sainik schools for Class 9.

Sainik School Society Admission 2026: Entrance Examination Details

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 will be held in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) based format with pen and paper (OMR sheet). For Class 6, the entrance examination will be conducted in 13 mediums, including Hindi and English for 300 marks with a duration of 150 minutes. Language will consist of 25 questions carrying 50 marks each, Mathematics will consist of 50 questions carrying three marks each, and Intelligence will consist of 25 questions carrying 50 marks. The Class 9 entrance examination will be held for 180 minutes.

Examination fee of Rs. 850 for General, Other Backward Classes (OBC), Defence and Ex-Servicemen is applicable and Rs. 700 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST). The results are expected to be released in the month of February 2026.

Sainik School Admissions 2026: How To Apply For The Entrance Examination?

Visit the official website and its Sainik School section - exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society.

On the homepage, click on "Registration For AISSEE-2026 Examination".

A new link will open; click on new registration or login.

For first time registration, fill the application form and pay the fees.

You will be successfully registered for the entrance examination.

Adhere to the official notification for complete details.