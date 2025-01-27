AISSEE 2025: Application Correction Window Opens, Check Details

AISSEE 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for online applications for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 for Classes 6 and 9.

Students who have submitted the AISSEE application can now correct it by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. Students can correct the application form until January 28, 2025.

Sainik School Admission 2025: Steps To Make Corrections

Step 1. Visit the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, find the registration link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Enter login credentials

Step 5. Make corrections and click on submit

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2024 is conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in English medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE.

Sainik School Admission 2025: Eligibility for admission to Class VI

Candidates must be between 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2025

Admission for girls is available only in Class VI in all Sainik Schools

Detailed eligibility criteria for admission to approved new Sainik Schools are provided in the information bulletin

Sainik School Admission 2025: Eligibility for admission to Class IX

Candidates must be between 13 and 15 years of age as of March 31, 2025, and should have passed Class VIII from a recognized school at the time of admission

Admission for girls to Class IX is subject to the availability of vacancies

The age criteria for girls are the same as for boys, with further details outlined in the information bulletin

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.