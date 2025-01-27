AISSEE 2025: Application Correction Window Opens, Check Details

Students who have submitted the AISSEE application can now correct it by visiting the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. Students can correct the application form until January 28, 2025.
Sainik School Admission 2025: Steps To Make Corrections
Step 1. Visit the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in
Step 2. On the homepage, find the registration link
Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4. Enter login credentials
Step 5. Make corrections and click on submit
The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2024 is conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 in English medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE.
Sainik School Admission 2025: Eligibility for admission to Class VI
- Candidates must be between 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2025
- Admission for girls is available only in Class VI in all Sainik Schools
- Detailed eligibility criteria for admission to approved new Sainik Schools are provided in the information bulletin
Sainik School Admission 2025: Eligibility for admission to Class IX
- Candidates must be between 13 and 15 years of age as of March 31, 2025, and should have passed Class VIII from a recognized school at the time of admission
- Admission for girls to Class IX is subject to the availability of vacancies
- The age criteria for girls are the same as for boys, with further details outlined in the information bulletin
Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.