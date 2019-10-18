Defence Minister Gives Nod For Girls's Admission In Sainik Schools

The minister has directed concerned authorities to ensure availability of necessary infrastructure

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a proposal for admission of girl children in Sainik schools from 2021-22 academic session in a phased manner, according to an official statement. The decision has been taken following the success of the pilot project started by the Ministry of Defence for admission of girl children in Sainik School Chhingchhip in Mizoram two years ago.

The Defence Minister has directed concerned authorities to ensure availability of necessary infrastructure and sufficient female staff in Sainik schools for smooth implementation of the directive.

The decision is in line with the objective of the Government towards greater inclusiveness, gender equality, enabling greater participation of women in Armed Forces and strengthening the motto of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', propagated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said a statement from the ministry.

There are 33 Sainik Schools across the country. Sainik School had opened admission to girl students in 2017, with the induction of six girls, in accordance with the pilot project undertaken by the Central government.

The schools have traditionally been seen as a male bastion. Admitting girls to Sainik Schools is perceived as a first step towards inducting women cadets into the National Defence Academy.

In April last year, for the first time in the country, a Sainik School in Lucknow had opened its doors for girls. As many as 15 girls from different family backgrounds have got admission in the Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey Uttar Pradesh Sainik School (this is the only military school in the country that does not come under the Ministry of Defence) in class 9 for the academic year 2018-19. However, the journey for these girls was certainly not an easy one, as there were 2,500 aspirants vying for laurels.

School principal Col Amit Chatterjee had said then the girl students will undergo a strenuous routine beginning with PT exercises at 6 am every day and then get ready for assembly prayers at 8.15 am.

