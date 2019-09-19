Sainik School Admission 2020 Application Ends Soon, Exam In January

Sainik School Admission 2020: Online application will end soon

The application process for admission to Sainik Schools is coming to a close soon. The last date to register for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination is September 23. Students selected through the national-level entrance exam will start school in the academic session starting in 2020.

The entrance examination is held for admission to classes 6 and 9. Sainik School admits only boys between the ages of 10 to 12 years for class 6 and between the ages of 13 to 15 years for class 9. However, Sainik School in Chhingchhip, Mizoram will admit girls too this year.

This is not the first time that girls will be admitted to a Sainik School. In 2017, UP Sainik School, Lucknow began admitting girl students to class 9. UP Sainik School conducts its application process separately, which is expected to start shortly.

The written exam will be conducted on January 5, 2020. The medium of examination for class 6 entrance exam will be English, Hindi, and the recognized official language of the state of student's residence. The entrance exam question paper for class 9 will be set only in English.

The written examination for class 6 will be of 300 marks and for class 9 will be of 400 marks.

Since 2018, Sainik Schools have switched to OMR-based format for conducting the entrance exam. More details on the examination will be released later.

