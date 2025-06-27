Delhi Schools To Admit Only 6-Plus Aged Children In Class 1 From 2026. Here's Why

Delhi School Admission Age: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi has announced a major shift in the school admission structure by aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Starting academic session 2026-27, children will be eligible for admission to Class 1 only after they complete six years of age. This move is aimed at restructuring the foundational stage of schooling across government, government-aided, and recognised private schools in the capital.

What Will Change?



As per the new framework, the foundational stage-spanning three years before Class 1-will be formalised as part of school education. The updated structure will follow these age criteria:

Nursery (Bal Vatika/ Preschool 1): 3+ years

Lower KG (Preschool 2): 4+ years

Upper KG (Preschool 3): 5+ years

Class 1: 6+ years

The DoE has clarified that the titles of pre-primary classes (Nursery, LKG, UKG) may be renamed in line with evolving practices.

What Schools and Parents Should Know



The circular mandates all schools under the DoE's jurisdiction to implement this revised structure starting 2026-27. While detailed implementation guidelines will follow, the policy shift is aimed at ensuring that students entering formal schooling are developmentally ready, as envisioned under the NEP 2020 and RTE Act, 2009.

Call for Suggestions



To make the process more inclusive, the DoE has invited feedback from all stakeholders-teachers, parents, students, school bodies, experts, and the public. Inputs can be shared at schoolbranchnep@gmail.com by July 10, 2025.

This new circular supersedes all previous orders related to age criteria and foundational stage structuring in Delhi schools.