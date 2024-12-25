Advertisement

AISSEE 2025: Sainik School Admission Begins, Check Steps To Register

AISSEE 2025 is conducted for admission to Classes 6 and 9, enabling students to join English-medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
AISSEE 2025: Sainik School Admission Begins, Check Steps To Register
AISSEE 2025: The last date to submit the form is January 13, 2025.

AISSEE 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025. Eligible students can register by visiting the official website, aissee2025.ntaonline.in. The last date to submit the form is January 13, 2025.  

Eligibility For Admission To Class VI  

  • Candidates must be between 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2023
  • Admission for girls is available only in Class VI in all Sainik Schools  
  • Detailed eligibility criteria for admission to approved New Sainik Schools are provided in the Information Bulletin

Eligibility For Admission To Class IX  

  • Candidates must be between 13 and 15 years of age as of March 31, 2025, and should have passed Class VIII from a recognized school at the time of admission
  • Admission for girls to Class IX is subject to the availability of vacancies
  • The age criteria for girls are the same as for boys, with further details outlined in the Information Bulletin 

Sainik School Admission 2025: Steps To Apply  

Step 1. Go to the official website: aissee.nta.nic.in  
Step 2. On the homepage, find the registration link  
Step 3. Register yourself and generate the login credentials 
Step 4. Log in and fill out the AISSEE application form
Step 5. Upload the required documents and photograph, and make the online payment 
Step 6. Click on submit and save the application form  
Step 7. Take a hard copy for future reference

Sainik School Admission 2025: Registration Fee  

The registration fee for General, OBC (NCL), Defence, and Ex-Servicemen candidates is Rs 800, while SC/ST candidates are required to pay Rs 650.  

AISSEE 2025 is conducted for admission to Classes 6 and 9, enabling students to join English-medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE.  

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
AISSEE 2025, AISSEE, Sainik School Admission
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com