AISSEE: Admit Cards Released For All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for candidates who have registered for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE). Candidates appearing in the entrance exam can visit the official website of the NTA to download the admit card. The cards are hosted on the official website https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE

They will be required to enter their login credentials such as application number and date of birth to download the same.

The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria. The cards will not be sent to the candidates by post. Candidates must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry in it.

NTA will conduct the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam on April 5, 2025 at different centres located across the country.



AISSEE is conducted for admission to classes 6 and 9, enabling students to join English medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE that prepare cadets for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and other Training Academies for officers. Currently, there are a total of 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

Students seeking admission to Class 6 at Sainik schools must fall within the age range of 10 to 12 years as of March 31, 2023. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has granted approval for the establishment of 35 new Sainik Schools, which will operate in collaboration with NGOs, private schools, and state governments.