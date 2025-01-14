Sainik School Admission 2025: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

Sainik School Admission 2025: Steps To Apply
- Visit the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, find the registration link
- Register yourself and generate the login credentials
- Log in and fill out the AISSEE application form
- Upload the required documents and photograph, and make the online payment
- Click on Submit and save the application form
- Take a hard copy for future reference
Eligibility for Admission to Class VI
Candidates must be between 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2025.
Admission for girls is available only in Class VI in all Sainik Schools.
Detailed eligibility criteria for admission to approved New Sainik Schools are provided in the information bulletin.
Eligibility for Admission to Class IX
Candidates must be between 13 and 15 years of age as of March 31, 2025, and should have passed Class VIII from a recognized school at the time of admission.
Admission for girls to Class IX is subject to the availability of vacancies.
The age criteria for girls are the same as for boys, with further details outlined in the information bulletin.
Sainik School Admission 2025: Registration Fee
The registration fee for General, OBC (NCL), Defence, and Ex-Servicemen candidates is Rs 800.
SC/ST candidates are required to pay Rs 650. AISSEE 2025 is conducted for admission to Classes 6 and 9, enabling students to join English-medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE.