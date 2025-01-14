Sainik School Admission 2025: Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

AISSEE 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submitting application forms for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2025 for Classes 6 and 9. Students who have not yet completed the AISSEE application process can now visit the official website to submit their forms. The new deadline for registration is January 23, 2025, while the payment of the examination fee will remain open until January 25, 2025.

Sainik School Admission 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, find the registration link

Register yourself and generate the login credentials

Log in and fill out the AISSEE application form

Upload the required documents and photograph, and make the online payment

Click on Submit and save the application form

Take a hard copy for future reference

Eligibility for Admission to Class VI

Candidates must be between 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2025.

Admission for girls is available only in Class VI in all Sainik Schools.

Detailed eligibility criteria for admission to approved New Sainik Schools are provided in the information bulletin.

Eligibility for Admission to Class IX

Candidates must be between 13 and 15 years of age as of March 31, 2025, and should have passed Class VIII from a recognized school at the time of admission.

Admission for girls to Class IX is subject to the availability of vacancies.

The age criteria for girls are the same as for boys, with further details outlined in the information bulletin.

Sainik School Admission 2025: Registration Fee

The registration fee for General, OBC (NCL), Defence, and Ex-Servicemen candidates is Rs 800.

SC/ST candidates are required to pay Rs 650. AISSEE 2025 is conducted for admission to Classes 6 and 9, enabling students to join English-medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE.