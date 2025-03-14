AISSEE: Advance City Intimation Slip Out For All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for candidates appearing in the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam. Candidates appearing in the entrance exam can visit the official website of the NTA to download the city intimation slip. The slips are hosted on the https://nta.ac.in/https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/

They will be required to enter their login credentials such as application number and date of birth to download the same.

NTA will conduct the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam on April 5, 2025 at different centres located across the country.

The candidates must note that this is not the admit card for entrance examination. This is only an advance intimation of the exam city allotted where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The agency will release the admit card of the entrance examination in due course.

AISSEE is conducted for admission to classes 6 and 9, enabling students to join English medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE that prepare cadets for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and other Training Academies for officers. Currently, there are a total of 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has granted approval for the establishment of 35 new Sainik Schools, which will operate in collaboration with NGOs, private schools, and state governments.

Eligibility for admission to class 6

Candidates must be between 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2023

Admission for girls is available only in Class 6 in all Sainik Schools

Eligibility for admission to class 9

Candidates must be between 13 and 15 years of age as of March 31, 2025, and should have passed class 8 from a recognised school at the time of admission

Admission for girls to class 9 is subject to the availability of vacancies