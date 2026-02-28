Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2026 Results Out, Direct Link To Check Scorecards Here

AISSEE 2026 Results OUT: The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026 results have been officially declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results and download their scorecards from the National Testing Agency (NTA)'s official website. The exam body has released the list of candidates who have qualified and those who have not in AISSEE 2026 for admission to Classes 6 and 9 for the academic year 2026-27.

The NTA has also published a PDF merit list containing the roll numbers, names, gender, and ranks of candidates, indicating whether they have cleared the examination. AISSEE 2026 was conducted on 18 January 2026 in pen-and-paper mode at 464 centres across 190 cities in India.

Candidates must secure a minimum of 25% marks in each section and 40% in aggregate to qualify for admission to Sainik Schools. SC and ST candidates are exempt from the section-wise minimum marks requirement for admission to Sainik Schools.

For admission to New Sainik Schools, the same qualifying criteria apply to all candidates, including those from SC and ST categories.

Admission to Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be conducted only through e-counselling. Eligible candidates are required to submit documents for verification during the counselling process.

For queries related to admissions, candidates may contact the authority concerned at admission.sss@gov.in. Queries regarding results can be sent to aissee@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to view, download, and print their scorecards, and to follow the prescribed e-counselling process for admission.