Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026 Admit Card Out, Direct Link To Download Here

AISSEE Sainik School Entrance Exam 2026 Admit Card OUT: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website using their application number and password.

The examination will be conducted at 464 centres across the country on January 18, 2026 (Sunday), in pen-and-paper mode.

AISSEE 2026: Here's How To Download Admit Cards

Visit the official website: exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society

Under the 'Latest News' section, click on the link titled "Admit Card for AISSEE-2026 is live"

Enter your application number, password, and the displayed security pin

Submit the details and download the admit card

Direct link To Download AISSEE 2026 Admit Card Here

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or any discrepancy in the details mentioned on it, candidates are advised to contact the NTA helpline numbers at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email at aissee@nta.ac.in.

In the official notice, the exam body clarified that the admit card is issued provisionally, subject to the fulfilment of eligibility criteria. It also stated that the admit card will not be sent by post.

Candidates are advised to carry a valid and undamaged copy of the admit card on the examination day. Failure to produce the admit card, or carrying a damaged copy, may result in denial of entry to the examination hall.

The NTA further noted that the issuance of the admit card does not imply acceptance of eligibility, which will be verified at subsequent stages of the admission process.

Candidates are advised to preserve their admit cards and keep them in good condition for future reference.