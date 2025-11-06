Arunachal Class 7 Student Found Dead At School Was Bullied, Says Sister

Days after a Class 7 student was found dead at the Sainik School in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, his sister has alleged that he was tortured and bullied by seniors the night before he died.

The victim's sister, Miss Arunachal 2024, Tadu Lunia, released a video on Instagram detailing what happened to her brother, Haro, who was 12 years old.

Lunia said the school authorities had initially informed the family that Haro died by suicide. However, after speaking to his classmates and dormitory mates, the family learnt of alleged ragging and physical abuse.

According to Lunia, her brother's dorm mates told the family that on October 31, eight students from Class 10 and three students from Class 8 reportedly entered the Class 7 dormitory at night, when no warden was present.

Lunia said the seniors allegedly forced all students to cover themselves with blankets except Haro and then took him away to the Class 10 dormitory.

"Eyewitnesses said my brother was not allowed to sleep and was mentally and physically tortured for hours. Nobody knows what happened behind that closed door," Lunia said as she broke down.

She urged the state's public to stand with the family in their fight for justice, saying, "I lost my brother today - it could be anyone's tomorrow if we don't take the right steps now."

Earlier, the police had registered a case on the charges of abetment to suicide.

Eight students, all minors, were apprehended and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pasighat on Wednesday and have been placed in the custody of the school's vice principal for one week.

Police said the investigation is still underway and further evidence is being collected.