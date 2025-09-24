Railway Recruitment Board Releases Notification For 8,875 Posts, Check Key Details

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025: Are you looking for government job opportunities, especially with Indian Railways? If yes, here's an excellent chance to make your dream come true. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC Recruitment 2025 notification to fill 8,875 vacancies across graduate and undergraduate-level positions. The posts include Assistant Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial Apprentice, Traffic Apprentice, and other roles in Indian Railways.

Vacancy Details

Out of the total vacancies, 5,814 are for graduate-level candidates and 3,058 for undergraduate-level aspirants. Post-wise vacancies are as follows:

Train Clerk - 77

Accounts Clerk cum Typist - 394

Junior Clerk cum Typist - 163

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 2,424

Senior Clerk cum Typist - 638

Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist - 921

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Clerk - 161

Traffic Assistant - 59

Goods Train Manager - 3,423

Station Master - 615

Selection Process and Exam Pattern

The selection will be conducted in multiple stages:

CBT 1 (Screening Test): 90 minutes, 100 questions (40 General Awareness, 30 Mathematics, 30 Reasoning).

CBT 2 (Main Test): 90 minutes, 120 questions (50 General Awareness, 35 Mathematics, 35 Reasoning).

Skill/Typing/Aptitude Test: As applicable.

Marking shceme

There will be negative marking in both CBTs. For each wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Salary

The salary ranges from Rs 19,900 to Rs 35,400 per month, depending on the post, under the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

Check official notice here.