RRB NTPC Exam 2025 Dates Released, Check Schedule Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the exam dates for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate-level posts on May 13, 2025. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 for NTPC Graduate-level posts will take place from June 5, 2025, to June 23, 2025. Admit cards are expected to be released on June 1, 2025, and exam city intimation slips will be available by May 27, 2025.

The official notification reads: "The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the Exam City and Date intimation link."

RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancy Distribution

The total number of vacancies includes 8,113 for graduate-level positions and 3,445 for undergraduate-level positions.

Vacancies By Qualification

Graduate-level positions

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions

Station Master: 994 positions

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 positions

Undergraduate-level positions

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 positions

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 positions

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 positions

Trains Clerk: 72 positions

Candidates are advised to check the official website regularly for updates regarding the exam.