Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) re-exam admit card soon. The NTA is set to conduct the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21, 2026. In a press conference on May 15, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that the admit cards for the NEET UG exam will be issued by June 14, 2026. Candidates will be able to download their Re-NEET hall tickets from the official website using their application number and password.

The portal for submitting scribe details by the PwD/PwBD candidates closes today at 11:50 pm. The exam body issued the advance intimation of examination cities on June 7, 2026. The Re-NEET will be conducted in 551 cities across the country and 14 cities abroad from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

On June 9, Pradhan reviewed preparations for the June 21 re-test and assured candidates that measures have been put in place to ensure the examination is conducted smoothly, securely and without errors. He also appealed to the candidates to focus on their studies, asserting that the government is taking extra precautions this time, from question paper setting to their delivery at the examination centres.

On May 27, Pradhan and former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan, who also serves as the Chairman of the high-powered Steering Committee, reviewed the preparedness for the upcoming NEET-UG re-examination amid heightened focus on examination security and surveillance systems.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been roped in to assist in the transportation of question papers for the NEET UG re-examination.

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