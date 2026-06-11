"NEET UG Should Be Held Multiple Times A Year," Suggest Parliamentary Panel Members

NEET Paper Leak Row: The members of a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare suggested on Wednesday that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) should be conducted multiple times a year to reduce pressure on students and ensure they do not lose an entire academic year.

According to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), citing sources, the committee discussed the recent NEET UG paper leak controversy and was briefed by officials from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the National Medical Commission (NMC) on the sequence of events, inquiries conducted so far, and measures taken in response to the alleged breach.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi and NMC Chairman Abhijat C Sheth were among those who presented their views to the committee, the report highlighted. This is the third time in recent weeks that government officials appeared before parliamentary panels in connection with the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination held in May over allegations of a paper leak, the report added.

As per the report, the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare is headed by Samajwadi Party member Ram Gopal Yadav.

A major concern raised by the Members of Parliament was the recurring nature of such incidents, sources said. Members pointed out that similar controversies had surfaced in 2024 and again in 2026, raising questions over accountability and whether existing punitive measures are adequate to prevent future breaches, according to the sources.

"Since it happened in 2024 and again in 2026, the question is who is accountable for it, how accountability should be fixed, and whether the punishment is sufficient to ensure such incidents do not happen again," a source said.

According to sources, members also suggested conducting NEET UG two or three times a year so that students get multiple opportunities to clear the examination and not suffer due to factors beyond their control.

"Members suggested that there should be multiple NEET examinations throughout the year, at least two or three, because when a student misses out on an entire year of education due to somebody else's fault, it has a very deep impact on the students," the source said.

Government officials have informed the panel that the suggestion would be examined, the report pointed out.

Officials also informed the panel that the government is considering introducing Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for NEET from the next examination cycle. However, MPs emphasised the need for smooth transition, particularly for students from rural areas, citing issues of digital access, infrastructure, and the need for the availability of examination papers in regional languages, the sources said.

The NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3 this year was cancelled following allegations of paper leak. The exam has been rescheduled for June 21.