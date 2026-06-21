NEET 2026 Re-Exam: From Leak Allegations To Fresh Test, Explained In 5 Points

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is scheduled to be conducted today, on June 21, 2026, after serious allegations of a question paper leak cast doubts on the integrity of the original exam held on May 3. The controversy triggered nationwide concern among students and parents, ultimately leading to a fresh examination for more than 22.79 lakh medical aspirants across the country. Authorities reviewed the situation and decided that a re-examination was necessary to protect the credibility of one of India's biggest entrance exams.

NEET 2026 Re-Exam Explained

1. Original Exam Faced Leak Allegations

The NEET UG 2026 exam was conducted on May 3 across thousands of centres. However, reports later emerged claiming that leaked question papers and highly accurate "guess papers" were being circulated before the test. Investigations pointed toward organized networks operating in some regions, including Rajasthan.

2. Supreme Court Intervention Changed the Course

The controversy quickly became a national issue. Student protests and public criticism intensified as the future of over 20 lakh aspirants came under question. The Supreme Court reportedly expressed concerns over the situation and directed agencies to investigate the alleged leak network.

3. May 3 Exam Was Cancelled

After reviewing the developments, authorities decided to cancel the original examination and conduct a fresh test. All previously registered candidates were automatically allowed to appear in the re-exam without paying any additional fee. The process of refunding the original examination fee was also initiated.

4. Massive Security Measures Introduced

The NEET 2026 Re-Exam will be conducted under unprecedented security arrangements to ensure transparency. More than 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras and over 51,000 signal jammers were deployed. Authorities also used biometric verification, AI-powered monitoring systems, and GPS-tracked transportation of question papers.

5. NTA Cracked Down on Fake Leak Claims

Several fake paper leak claims surfaced on social media platforms even before the re-exam. The NTA actively issued clarifications, warned students against scams, launched a grievance-reporting mechanism, and worked with authorities to curb the spread of misleading content.