"Sleep Issues Have Started": NEET Re-Exam Preparations Take Toll On Aspirants

NEET Re-Exam 2026: With the announcement of the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2026 on May 12, to the announcement of the rescheduled date, and finally with the re-exam scheduled for June 21, 2026, the process has cost NEET aspirants sleep, concentration, and faith in the exam system.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), several NEET aspirants preparing to reappear for the medical entrance examination have expressed that they are facing heightened anxiety, disrupted routines, loss of confidence and growing distrust in the examination system following the cancellation of the earlier test.

Speaking with PTI, Ridhima Bansal, who appeared for both the Class 12 board examinations and NEET this year, said the cancellation of the entrance test has left her emotionally drained and she is struggling to resume her studies.

"I was expecting a good score that would have helped me secure a seat in a medical college. I came out of the NEET exam feeling happy and confident that I would get into a medical college. Then suddenly, the news came that the exam has been cancelled," Bansal told PTI.

"When I reopened my books, I was not feeling like studying," she said, adding that the uncertainty has also affected her daily routine and mental well-being.

For aspirants, the re-exam announcement has stretched into sleepless nights, frayed nerves and a faltering trust in the fairness of the system.

"Sleep issues have started because all-nighters are again happening. After the exam, I was sleeping peacefully. Now I am back to sleeping at 3 am, waking up at 7 am, attending classes, giving mock tests and studying again. Mental health is affected. I don't feel like eating," Bansal said.

She expressed that the controversy has also weakened her faith in the examination system. "The trust is over because when the news came, NTA was saying it was just a few questions. But even if a few questions were out, that is also a paper leak. Why should even a few questions get out," she asked.

"I don't trust the system now," she added.

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The NTA is set to conduct the re-NEET on June 21 across 551 cities across the country and 14 cities abroad from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.