"For First Time, IAF Being Engaged To Transport NEET Question Paper," Says NTA Director General

NEET Re-exam: National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Saturday said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is being engaged to transport the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) question papers for the first time. The NTA is set to conduct the NEET Undergraduate 2026 re-exam on June 21, 2026.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), Singh, who virtually attended a meeting held by Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on the arrangements for the NEET exam, said that enhanced security protocols are being implemented for the examination.

A state government release said:

"He (Singh) stated that, for the first time, the Indian Air Force is being engaged to transport question papers, reflecting the importance being accorded to maintaining the integrity and security of the examination process,"

On May 28, 2026, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that the IAF will be roped in to assist in the transportation of question papers for the NEET UG re-examination scheduled for June 21.

He had stated that in view of logistical and security considerations, particularly weather conditions in June, it has been decided to involve the Indian Air Force in the secure transportation of question papers.

On May 29, in an interview with NDTV, Pradhan said that the government is taking extensive measures to ensure a "foolproof" conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

Addressing questions related to the involvement of the armed forces in the examination process, Pradhan clarified that the government is not seeking operational assistance from the armed forces for conducting the examination. The IAF has only been requested to assist in the secure and time-bound transportation of question papers, he added.

The move comes after the NTA, on May 12, announced the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 conducted on May 3.