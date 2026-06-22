NEET UG Re-Exam Was "Error-Free And Flawless", Says NTA Director Abhishek Singh

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) re-examination was conducted error-free and flawlessly, said National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh on Monday. The NEET UG 2026 re-exam was conducted on June 21, 2026, across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad. Singh also emphasised that security efforts were made to ensure a smooth experience for all participating candidates without any malpractice.

According to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), Singh highlighted that the Telegram ban before the retest was necessitated to prevent added stress for candidates, claiming that these platforms were "sending a fake perception of leak" and "encouraging fraudsters".

Speaking to ANI, he said that the NTA focused heavily on maintaining security while being mindful of the pressure students face, noting, "this was as error-free and as flawless as it can be." Singh also stated that the testing agency took every necessary step to strike a balance between security and the convenience of students.

"We worked with all agencies, all security agencies to ensure that we are able to conduct an examination which is not only glitch-free, but which is also a zero-error examination with zero tolerance for any malpractice," he said.

To combat the spread of misinformation regarding paper leaks, he said that the agency took firm action to restrict certain platforms, viewing them as a source of unnecessary stress for candidates.

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The centre had ordered temporary blocking of Telegram from June 16 to 22, following a request from the NTA, which alleged that the platform was being used by organised cheating rackets to mislead and defraud candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

Asserting that the law will deal strictly with individuals who circulate misinformation and fake posts to scam the public, Singh said that the wrongdoers are under surveillance. He further assured the public that the integrity of the exam remains fully intact, with no scope for a leak.

"Anybody who tries to spread misinformation, share fake videos, share fake posts in order to scam someone or in order to increase the mental stress of people, the strong arm of the law will come very strongly on it. All such cases are in our radar," he said.

Describing the process as a massive collective effort, Singh stated:

"It was a whole of government approach, a whole of India approach in which all government of India departments, state governments, district machinery, students, parents, all stakeholders came together to convey a message to all the fraudsters and scamsters that you cannot beat the system."

The NEET UG re-examination saw over 20 lakh candidates appearing at 5,440 centres under a multi-layered security net.The NTA said that the examination was conducted smoothly across the country.

The exam was held in 13 languages under extensive security measures, including Aadhaar-based biometric and facial authentication, CCTV surveillance, signal jammers, two-layer frisking and real-time monitoring through command-and-control centres established at the NTA, Ministry of Education, state headquarters and district collectorates.