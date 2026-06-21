More Than 20 Lakh Aspirants, One Exam, 7 Lakh Officials: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Concludes

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2026 re‑examination on June 21, 2026, across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad.The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted re-exam in 13 languages, including Hindi and English.

The re‑exam, organised after cancellation of the May 3 exam, was positioned by NTA as a nationwide, whole‑of‑government effort. "This was not the National Testing Agency acting alone. It was Team Bharat," the agency said, describing a chain of people whose coordination ensured that for each candidate the only thing that mattered that morning was the paper in front of them.

NTA said extensive arrangements were made to ensure inclusivity and accessibility. More than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities were accommodated with prescribed facilities, while special arrangements were organised for about 81 candidates with medical conditions. The beneficiaries included a child recovering from a road accident and a candidate undergoing chemotherapy, cases that required bespoke planning to ensure they could sit the exam they had prepared for over years.

Robust security and authentication measures were deployed across centres. Aadhaar‑based biometric and face authentication systems were used, and centres were monitored by CCTV. Jammers and two‑layer frisking protocols were in place with support from State Police forces.

The conduct of the re‑exam drew on support from central agencies and ministries, including the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Posts, Indian Air Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NIC, MeitY, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education.

Around 7 lakh officials, including police teams, observers and examination staff, were mobilised across the country to conduct the exercise, NTA said. The agency added that multiple sets of question papers were prepared with the help of experts from academic institutions who gave their personal time. The entire operation, it said, was completed in a record 37 days.

More than 20 lakh aspirants, one exam, a country's administrative machinery - ministerial, bureaucratic, police, district and local - aligned behind a single day, so that each candidate could simply sit down and write, the agency said in a statement.