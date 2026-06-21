NEET Re-Exam Paper Analysis 2026: Experts Say Paper Largely NCERT-Based, Difficulty Easy To Moderate

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Paper Analysis: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate re-exam was held on Sunday for thousands of medical aspirants across the country, as students sat for the single‑window exam that determines entry to MBBS and related courses. Early assessments from subject experts described the paper as largely NCERT‑based, with overall difficulty varying from easy to moderate and selective pockets demanding higher application of concepts.

Chemistry Paper 'Easy To Moderate,' NCERT-Based

Om Pandey, Chemistry faculty at PhysicsWallah (PW), said the Chemistry section "was easy to moderate in difficulty, with questions covering the entire NCERT syllabus."

Biology Slightly Tougher Than May 3 Exam, Still NCERT‑Aligned

Tulika Jha, Biology faculty at PW, compared the paper with the earlier exam held on May 3, calling the current Biology section "a level above" that sitting. "However, all questions were based on the NCERT syllabus," she added, indicating that while the paper may have demanded deeper conceptual clarity, it remained predictable in coverage.

Physics Moderate, Focus On Conceptual Understanding

Neeraj Kumar Chaudhary, Physics faculty at PW, assessed the Physics section as "moderately difficult," noting that it was "easily doable for the students." He said the questions were arranged "in a smart manner" to test students' conceptual understanding rather than rote recall.

For tens of thousands of hopefuls, Sunday's NEET was the culmination of months, often years, of preparation. Initial feedback from coaching experts suggests the exam stayed true to NCERT textbooks, while a few sections tested deeper understanding and problem‑solving under pressure.

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The NEET UG 2026 re-exam was held at centres across the country and overseas on Sunday amid tight security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination.

The examination was conducted across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad by the NTA after the cancellation of the earlier May 3 exam amid an ongoing probe into the question paper leak.