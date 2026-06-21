Education Minister Steps In: After Vascular Surgery, NEET Aspirant Sits Exam Under Medical Supervision

NEET Re-Exam 2026: A National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant, Shrishti Dubey, who suffered severe injuries in a road accident on June 14 and underwent major vascular surgery, was allowed to appear for the NEET examination with special medical arrangements after intervention by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Parents of Shrishti Dubey appealed to exam authorities to allow their daughter to appear for the NEET re-exam at Binodini Girls High School, Dhakuria (centre code: 4608306), despite severe injuries sustained in a road accident on June 14.

In a written plea to the centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), Shrishti's parents said she suffered multiple injuries, including nine fractured ribs and major lung trauma, and underwent major vascular surgery during which she was ventilated. The family said Shrishti has since been extubated and is now recovering, but remains determined to take the NEET exam.

The parents requested special arrangements at the examination centre, noting that ILS Hospital will provide on‑site medical support including a doctor and paramedics. They asked that Shrishti be permitted to sit the exam on the ground floor with a chair and table, wear hospital clothing, and be allowed to keep necessary medical attachments such as a chest drain.

According to a social media post shared by the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), recovering from multiple rib fractures and lung injuries, she was provided a separate room, medical support staff, and a standby ambulance at the examination centre. Her parents expressed gratitude to the NTA and the minister for their support.