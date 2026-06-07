Re-NEET 2026: How Telangana Prepares For Undergraduate Medical Re-exam

Re-NEET 2026: Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, has asked officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) re-exam to be held on June 21, 2026. During a video conference with district collectors, he stressed the need for close coordination among all departments.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh virtually attended the meeting held by Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on the arrangements for the NEET exam. Singh stated that enhanced security protocols are being implemented for the examination.

State Principal Secretary (Health) Christina Z Chongthu said that about 73,000 students are expected to appear for the NEET re-examination across 208 examination centres in 24 cities in the state of Telangana. Necessary arrangements related to infrastructure, transportation, security, power supply and also drinking water and other essential facilities are being ensured for the smooth conduct of the examination, she said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary asked officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the medical exam, the report added. He directed the district authorities to work in close coordination with all concerned departments and ensure that candidates are provided a hassle-free environment on the examination day.

State DG (Law and Order) Mahesh Bhagwat emphasised the need for close coordination between the police department and district administration, the PTI stated. He directed police officials to ensure comprehensive security arrangements at all examination centres and maintain constant vigilance.

He cautioned officials against rumour mongering and misinformation and advised them to actively monitor and utilise social media platforms to promptly address any false information that may affect the conduct of the examination.