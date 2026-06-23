NEET UG Re-Exam: Dharmendra Pradhan's Big Remark On Students Denied Entry For Arriving Late

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today responded to concerns over students who were denied entry to NEET UG 2026 re-examination centres after arriving late, saying the gate closure rules had been clearly communicated in advance and had to be followed uniformly.

Speaking to NDTV on the issue, Pradhan said students had started reaching examination centres across the country from 10 am onwards, and that activity at the centres was being monitored through CCTV footage as well as from the National Testing Agency's command centre.

"I was monitoring the situation since morning from the command centre at NTA headquarters. There is a discipline in every examination. According to the advisory, guidelines and entry rules, it was clearly mentioned that only those students who reached the examination centre by 1.30pm would be allowed to appear for the exam," he said.

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The minister said candidates had sufficient time to report to their centres, noting that students had begun arriving three to four hours before the commencement of the examination.

He also cited an instance from an examination centre in Thiruvananthapuram, where officials were seen urging candidates to quickly enter the examination hall before the gate closed at the scheduled time.

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"Discipline is discipline," Mr Pradhan said, adding that students should have reached their centres well before the gate-closing time.

At the same time, he said he was pained by visuals showing students and parents pleading for entry after arriving late at the centres.

"I am also hurt after seeing the pictures of students with their parents pleading to be allowed entry into the examination halls after reaching the centre late," he said, but maintained that examination discipline must be upheld.

NTA Made Special Arrangements For Candidates Facing Medical Challenges

Highlighting the arrangements made for the re-examination, the minister said the NTA had put in place all necessary measures to ensure a smooth conduct of the test.

He said the agency had also extended special support to more than 80 candidates facing physical or medical challenges. These included students with fractures, those who had met with accidents, and some undergoing treatment.

According to the minister, the NTA proactively contacted such candidates and made the required medical and logistical arrangements to help them appear for the examination.

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam was conducted on June 21 amid heightened scrutiny following the controversy over irregularities in the earlier test cycle.