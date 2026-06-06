PIB Fact Check Debunks Claim That Ministry Of Finance Is Printing NEET UG Re-exam Paper

NEET UG 2026 Re-exam Update: The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit has declared as fake a media claim stating that the Ministry of Finance is printing the NEET UG 2026 re-exam question paper, clarifying that the examination is solely conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) under the Ministry of Education.

In a social media post on X, the PIB Fact Check unit stated:

"Several sections of the media are claiming that the NEET UG re-examination question paper may be printed in the secured printing press of the Ministry of Finance".

"This claim is fake," the unit clarified. The Ministry of Finance is not printing the NEET UG re-examination question papers, it added.

The National Testing Agency is all prepared to conduct the NEET Undergraduate 2026 re-examination on June 21, 2026. In a press conference on May 15, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that the admit cards for the NEET UG exam will be issued by June 14, 2026.

According to the official information, the duration of the exam will be 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be roped in to assist in the transportation of question papers for the NEET UG re-examination, Pradhan had stated earlier.

The PIB Fact Check unit has advised candidates to always rely on official sources for verified information.

The NEET UG 2026 was conducted on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, at over 5,432 centres, for approximately 22.79 lakh registered candidates.