NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Concludes: Candidates Call Paper Lengthy, Tougher Than May 3

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2026 re-exam concluded today on June 21, with lakhs of medical aspirants across India appearing for the medical entrance test. As the exam ended at 5:15 pm, students shared mixed reactions. The overall sentiment among candidates was that the paper was difficult in comparison to the May 3 examination.

According to the initial reaction shared by the candidates coming out of the exam hall, the Physics paper was tough, Chemistry seemed difficult, and the biology paper appeared to be lengthy. Students said that the overall paper was lengthy.

Speaking to NDTV after the conclusion of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, several students described the paper as lengthier and more difficult than the previous exam.

Some candidates also claimed that two to three questions were repeated from the May 3 NEET paper.

The NEET UG re-exam was held at centres across the country and overseas on Sunday amid tight security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination.

The examination was conducted across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad by the NTA after the cancellation of the earlier exam amid an ongoing probe into the question paper leak.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed arrangements for the smooth conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination at the NTA headquarters in Delhi's Okhla.