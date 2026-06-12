"Full Might And Weight Of Law Will Fall": Centre Warns Against Re-NEET Disruptions

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: Cabinet Secretary Dr. T V Somanathan today reviewed the preparedness for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination in a meeting with Abhishek Singh, Director General, National Testing Agency (NTA). Somanathan has warned that strict legal action will be taken against those attempting to cause irregularities or interfere with the examination.

According to a report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), during the review, the Cabinet Secretary emphasised the need for ensuring a smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the re-examination through close coordination among all concerned stakeholders.

With emphasis on conducting the exam in a secure, transparent, and fair manner, the central government, state governments, and district administrations are collaborating on preparations.

The Cabinet Secretary stated that "the Central Government, State Governments and District administration are working together in close coordination, to ensure smooth conduct of the NEET re-examination. The full might and weight of the law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination."

Somanathan reviewed the arrangements with the secretaries of the central government and relevant agencies on June 1, 2026, the report stated. Subsequently, June 4, 2026, he also held a review meeting with the chief secretaries of the state governments to assess the preparedness and progress of the arrangements, the PIB reported.

The Press Information Bureau stated that these meetings are aimed at ensuring effective coordination, strengthening preparedness and maintaining the integrity and credibility of the NEET re-examination process.

ALSO CHECK | Re-NEET 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: NTA Announces "Candidate-Friendly" Measures, Check "Foolproof" Preparations

The NEET re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026, across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.