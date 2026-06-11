At NITI Aayog Meet, Chief Minister Vijay Seeks Class 12 Marks-Based Medical Admissions Policy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has reiterated the State's opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), urging that Tamil Nadu be permitted to fill State quota seats in MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses based solely on Class 12 marks.

The chief minister made the remarks while attending the Eleventh Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog in New Delhi, where the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers of various States were present.

Reiterating the State's stand on NEET, he said, "The State is opposed to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses, as its introduction has affected students from rural and socio-economically disadvantaged families." He further urged, "The Government of Tamil Nadu may be permitted to fill all seats under the State quota in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses based solely on Class 12 marks."

Describing the State's development vision, he said it is anchored on four pillars. "This vision is anchored on four pillars: Youth, the Poor, Women and Farmers, and Tamil Nadu's priorities are closely aligned with each of them," he stated.

Focusing on youth development, the Chief Minister said, "Empowering India's youth is India's greatest strength, and Tamil Nadu will continue to invest in education, skills, innovation, and employment to harness this demographic dividend."

He also proposed a major skilling initiative, saying, "I envisage a Youth Skill and Employment Mission under which five lakh youth annually will receive stipend-supported internships and industry-linked training." He added that Tamil Nadu seeks central support "to establish emerging technology skill centres in every district and to train five lakh youth in Artificial Intelligence, deep technology, cybersecurity, cloud computing, EV technology, and semiconductor-related sectors."

On innovation and research, he said, "We seek the Government of India's support in creating world-class start-up incubators, a venture capital ecosystem for deep-tech enterprises, and enhanced funding for applied research."

Highlighting the State's economic progress, he noted, "Despite global uncertainties, Tamil Nadu, India's second-largest economy, continues to demonstrate resilience and sustained growth." He further added, "The State is working to become a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2036, reflecting the strength of our diversified economy and the productivity of our workforce, and underscoring our commitment to a developed India by 2047."

Strengthening healthcare infrastructure, he said, "I also request that a second AIIMS for Tamil Nadu be sanctioned for Coimbatore, for which the State Government will provide the required land."

Highlighting women-led development, the Chief Minister said women remain central to the State's progress, adding that Self-Help Groups have become "powerful instruments of community development and socio-economic transformation."