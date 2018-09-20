RBSE Supplementary Result 2018: Rajasthan Board 12th Results Released @ Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th supplementary results have been released on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Result 2018: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE has released the Senior Secondary supplementary examination, 2018 results on the official website of the board. The RBSE 12th results have been released on the official website of the board, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Note this: The Rajasthan 12th Class results have been released on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in not on rajresults.nic.in. RBSE has not released the 10th Class supplementary results yet. The Board had earlier released the 12th Arts results on June 1 while the Commerce and Science results on May 24.

In the general annual exams, in Arts stream, total 5,37,206 students had registered for the board exam out of which 5, 27, 429 appeared and the pass percentage was 88.92% then.

In the annual exams held in March this year, in Science stream, 86.60 per cent candidates qualified for higher studies, while 91.09 per cent students passed class 12 commerce exams.

RBSE Supplementary Result 2018: How to check 12th results

Follow these steps to check your results:

Step One : Go to the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step Two : Click on the link "Suppl.Result Sr.Secondry 2018" given on the homepage of the website

Step Three : On next page, enter your roll number and click submit

Step Four : Check your RBSE 12th result from the next page

