RBSE Supplementary Result 2018: Rajasthan Board Supplementary Result Soon @ Rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Supplementary Result 2018 Soon @ Rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the supplementary exam result today. The result will be released on the official RBSE website and the results portal on which the board exam results were released earlier. RBSE 10th board result was released on June 11. RBSE 12th result for Science and Commerce, and Arts stream was released separately on May 23 and June 1 respectively.

RBSE Supplementary Result 2018: How to Check?

Step one: Go to the official website: www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or www.rajresults.nic.in.

Step two: On the homepage, click on Supplementary result link.

Step three: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

RBSE had conducted the Supplementary exam in the month of July/August 2018.

The pass percentage for RBSE 10th board students was 79.86%. The pass percentage for boys was 79.79% and for girls, it was 79.95%.

In the RBSE 12th board exams 88.92% Arts students passed in the exams. The pass percentage for RBSE 12th Science stream was 86.60 per cent and pass percentage for RBSE 12th Commerce stream was 91.09 per cent.

