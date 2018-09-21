RBSE To Release Class 10 Supplementary Result 2018 Soon

RBSE Supplementary Result 2018 Class 10: Check Latest Update

RBSE class 10 supplementary result is awaited. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE has recently released the supplementary result for class 12 annual exam. RBSE had conducted the Supplementary exam in the month of July/August 2018. The pass percentage for RBSE class 10 students was 79.86% this year. While the pass percentage for boys was 79.79% and for girls, it was 79.95%. RBSE will release the class 10 supplementary result on the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Students should note that, the official result website of Rajasthan Secondary Education Board, rajresults.nic.in, which hosted the results earlier, will not publish the supplementary results. The supplementary result of class 12 the result was hosted on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Supplementary result of the senior secondary annual board exam was released on September 20, 2018. The Board had earlier released the 12th Arts results on June 1 while the Commerce and Science results on May 24. In the annual 12th board exams 88.92% Arts students passed. The pass percentage for RBSE 12th Science stream was 86.60 per cent and pass percentage for commerce stream was 91.09 per cent.

