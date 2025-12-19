Madhulika Yadav Tops Rajasthan Judicial Service Exam 2025, Check Merit List

Rajasthan Judicial Service Exam Result 2025: The Rajasthan Judicial Service (RJS) Exam 2025 results were declared today, with Madhulika Yadav emerging as the topper. The exam was conducted to fill 44 vacant posts in the state judiciary. Notably, the top five candidates on the merit list are women, while only one male candidate made it to the top ten.

Who Is RJS Topper Madhulika Yadav?

Madhulika Yadav, a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, secured 205.5 marks. She revealed that this was her second attempt at the RJS exam, having failed to clear the preliminary stage in her first attempt. Madhulika's father, Chandrashekhar, served as a judge in the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service, and she credits him as her inspiration for joining the judiciary.

Through sheer dedication and persistence, Madhulika has become an icon for aspirants preparing for judicial services. Despite failing in her first attempt, she remained determined and has now achieved the top rank in this edition of the exam.

Rajasthan Judicial Service Exam Result 2025: Top Five Candidates

Full List Of 44 Qualified Candidates

Madhulika Yadav

Pragya Gandhi

Ambika Rathore

Akanksha Vishok

Muskan Garg

Bharat Jangra

Diksha Raj

Bhavya Pokhriyal

Prakriti Ghatiyar

Sakshi Sharma

Shubham Bhati

Ashutosh Sharma

Chandan Badgujar

Swati Joshi

Jaspreet Kaur

Laxmi

Surya Parihar

Rekha Chaudhary

Sarwar Khan

Krishna Sagar

Manish

Sita Kumari

Ranu Anand Chauhan

Ritika Chaudhary

Rohan

Sonal Bohra

Nikita

Gaurav Bhatt

Monika Meena

Kailash Ram

Rahul Banshiwal

Jugvinder Bir Kaur

Renu Singariya

Shubham Mishra

Himanshu Singh

Shreya Sharma

Tamanna Singariya

Vishal Banshiwal

Preeti Yadav

Krishna Gurjar

Utkarsh Dwivedi

Hardik Kaushal

Shubham Singla

Arjun Ram

Notable Candidates

Ambika Rathore, who secured the 3rd rank, is from Alwar. Her father, Jai Singh Rathore, is a businessman, and her mother, Manju Rathore, is a homemaker. Ambika began preparing for the RJS in 2023, and this was her second attempt. Her brother is also an advocate.

Diksha Raj, who secured the 7th rank with 195 marks, celebrated her success with her family. A resident of Malviya Nagar, Jaipur, Diksha's father, Dilip Raj Sharma, works in the petroleum department, and her mother is an associate professor at ICG College.

Diksha Raj celebrates the achievement with her family.

She cleared the exam on her second attempt, having failed the interview previously. Diksha mentioned that her parents were a constant source of motivation. Despite allergies during the rainy season, which caused eye irritation, she avoided medication to maintain focus, as it could induce sleep.

Women Lead In RJS 2025

Out of the 44 successful candidates, 28 are women, reflecting their strong performance in the Civil Judge cadre direct recruitment 2025.