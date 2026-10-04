Lost Both Hands In Blast, Rajveer Gurjar Becomes Tehsildar After Cracking Rajasthan Civil Services

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has started allocating services to the successful candidates of the RAS 2024 recruitment examination. Rajveer Gurjar from Dausa district, Rajasthan, also succeeded in this recruitment exam. Gurjar lost the palms of both his hands in a childhood accident, but despite this, he refused to give up. Through his hard work, dedication, and strong determination, he succeeded in the RAS 2024 recruitment exam and has now become a Tehsildar.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Rajveer Gurjar said: "I believe that no matter what physical disability you have, you should not let it overpower your mind. It is important to keep your mind strong. If you have strong intentions, you can do anything."

Gurjar further stated: "During my studies, I always believed that success would come, even if it came late. Therefore, you should never give up trying."

Coming from Salempur, a small village in Dausa district, Gurjar recounted that when he was 10 years old, he saw a toy lying on the road in front of his house. He brought it home to play with. As soon as he tried to play with the toy, it exploded, Gurjar noted.

He lost the palms of both his hands in the explosion. Even after losing his palms, he did not give up on life. Gurjar told NDTV that he uses the remaining hands to do all his work. He holds the pen together and writes in that manner. This is how he completed his school and college education, and later wrote and passed the RAS exam. Rajveer secured the fourth rank in the disabled category.

Speaking with NDTV Gurjar mentioned that his father, Vikram Singh, is a head constable in the police department, and his mother is a homemaker. Gurjar also has a younger brother.

Even though the accident robbed Rajveer of his hands, his childhood dream of becoming an officer and his passion to fulfill it never diminished. He constantly practiced writing with a pen in both hands and continued his studies. Gurjar recalled that as a child, he often observed officers and dreamed of becoming a police officer one day. Although his disability prevented him from joining the RPS service, he was determined to become an officer in some administrative service.

Gurjar holds a master's degree in Hindi and Political Science. This was his second attempt at the RAS recruitment exam. He told NDTV that he could not clear the exam in the first attempt, but he refused to give up and continued to work hard. Instead of relying on coaching, he relied on self-study and in his second attempt, he succeeded. He secured the fourth rank in the Divyang category in the RAS 2024 and has now been assigned the Rajasthan Tehsildar service.

Gurjar noted that after being selected for the service, his entire family is very happy. He also asserted that his parents supported him in every situation. Coming from a rural background, Gurjar mentioned that he understands the problems of those around him and will strive to alleviate them. "I will work with complete honesty. I want to provide every possible support to disabled and hard-working children like me so that they too can fulfill their dreams," he said.