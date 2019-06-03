RBSE 10th Results 2019 Soon; Direct Link Here

RBSE 10th results 2019: The results will be out on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 10th result 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will declare the Class 10 or Secondary School exam results today for the examinations held from March 14 to March 27. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (also known as BSER or RBSE) will announce the RBSE 10th results in a press conference first and later will be uploaded on the official websites affiliated with the Board. Downloading the RBSE 10th results is easy. A direct link for the Rajasthan Board 10th results have been provided here under in this story. Candidates who had appeared for the RBSE 10th exam may download their results after entering their exam roll numbers.

RBSE 10th result 2019: Direct link

RBSE 10th results 2019: The Rajasthan Board results will be announced on rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th result or BSER 10th results will be available on these direct links:

RBSE 10th result 2019 direct link 1

RBSE 10th result 2019 direct link 2

RBSE results are also expected to be announced on third party websites like indiaresults.com.

Though the statement said the RBSE results will be announced on the official website of the Board, www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, the results link will also be available on rajresults.nic.in, the official results website which hosts RBSE results.

According to a statement from the Board, Govind Singh Dotasra, Minister of State for primary and secondary education, will release RBSE 10th results today.

RBSE secretary Meghna Choudhary will also be present during the RBSE Class 10 results declaration.

A statement said the RBSE 10th results will be declared from the headquarters of the Rajasthan Board.

This year, 10,88,241 students had registered for the In the annual secondary exams. The Board will also be releasing the Praveshika results and Secondary (Vocational) results along with RBSE 10th results this year.

In the Praveshika, 6,924 students and in Secondary (Vocational) 34,460 students had registered for the exams, according to the Board.