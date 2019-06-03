Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result Today: Important Points For Students

RBSE 10th result 2019: Over 10 lakh students to receive class 10th result in Rajasthan today.

RBSE 10th result 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the class 10th result today at 4 pm. Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result Link. Close to 10 lakh students took class 10 board exam this year in the board affiliated schools. After the RBSE declares the 10th result, Rajasthan State Open School is expected to announce the 10th result for open school students. Last year the class 10th open school result came on June 13. Along with the 10th result, the Rajasthan Board will also release Praveshika results and Secondary (Vocational) results today. This year a total of 6,924 students had registered for the Praveshika exam and 34,460 students registered for secondary (vocational) exams.

Rajasthan Board 10th Result: Live Updates

Soon after the class 10th results are declared, +2 admission will begin in all schools and colleges affiliated to the Board. Meanwhile, admission process for undergraduate courses have already begun. Degree classes will begin on July 1.

On the other hand, CBSE has registered 95.89% pass in class 10 board exam in Ajmer region. CBSE's Ajmer region includes Rajasthan,Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. In CBSE class 10 board exam this year, Ajmer is the third best performing region after Thiruvanathapuram and Chennai. 4 students from Ajmer region are in top 10 spots in CBSE class 10th exam this year.

Last year RBSE had recorded 79.86% pass.

Meanwhile the Board has already declared class 12th result. While 88% of the total students cleared the class 12th arts exam, the pass percentage in science and commerce streams were 92.88% and 91.46%, respectively. More number of candidates had appeared for the class 12th exam in arts stream than the number of students in science and commerce streams taken together.

Click here for more Education News