Rajasthan Board To Announce 10th Result Today: Live Updates

RBSE 10th Result today at 4 pm, to release on rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce class 10 board exam result today. Rajasthan Board will also release Praveshika results and Secondary (Vocational) results today. As per reports, more than 10 lakh students registered for the 10th exam in Rajasthan, 6,924 students had registered for the Praveshika exam and 34,460 students registered for Secondary (Vocational) exams. The RBSE 10th result will be announced in a press conference by Govind Singh Dotasra, the Minister of State for primary and secondary education. After announcement of the result, it will be released on the board's website. Students will be able to check their RBSE 10th result using their examination roll number.

RBSE 10th Result 2019 Today: Live Updates

