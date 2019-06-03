RBSE 10th Result 2019 Anytime Soon, Here's How To Download

Rajasthan Board 10th results will be available anytime soon on rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th results 2019: RBSE or Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's Class 10 results will be available soon on the official websites of Rajathan Board. The RBSE 10th results are being announced for more than 10 lakh students who had registered for the Class 10 exams held in the month of March this year. The RBSE 10th results will be released on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, first is a the official website of Rajasthan Board while the later is the official website of Rajasthan examinations. A detailed road map has been provided here under on how to download your results from the official website.

Govind Singh Dotasra, Minister of State for primary and secondary education of Rajasthan state, will release RBSE 10th results today from the headquarters of Rajasthan Board.

This year, 10,88,241 students are awaiting the annual secondary exam results of RBSE Board.

Today, along with the RBSE 10th results, the Board will also be releasing the Praveshika results and Secondary (Vocational) results. For both Praveshika and Secondary (Vocational) more than 40 thousand students are awaiting the results.

RBSE 10th results 2019: How to download

RBSE result 2019: Rajasthan Class 10 results will be announced on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Board 10th results will be available anytime soon. The students may follow the steps given here to download their RBSE 10th results 2019:

Step One: Go to the RBSE official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step Two: On the home page, click on "Results" link

Step Three: On next page (which is a page hosted by rajresults.nic.in), click on the Secondary exam results link

Step Four: On next page, enter your roll number

Step Five: Next, click "Submit"

Step Six: Check your RBSE 10th results from next page

