Rajasthan Board Of Secondary Education To Announce Class 10 Result Today

RBSE 10th result will be released today @ rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th Result 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce class 10 results today. Govind Singh Dotasra, currently the Minister of State for primary and secondary education, will announce Rajasthan 10th results in a press conference. The result will be declared at 4 pm after which students will be able download their result from the board's website. This year approximately 10 lakh students are said to have registered for the RBSE 10th board exam.

After announcement, students will be able to check their result either from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or from rajresults.nic.in.

Apart from the 10th result, Rajasthan Board will also release Praveshika results and Secondary (Vocational) results today. 6,924 students had registered for the Praveshika exam and 34,460 students registered for Secondary (Vocational) exams, according to the Board. Both these results will also be available on the websites mentioned above.

Last year, the RBSE 10th results were announced in June second week. According to the officials, 10,76,629 students had registered as regular candidates while 5059 students had registered as private candidates. Overall pass percentage last year was 79.86 per cent.

Rajasthan Board has already released the result for class 12 students. The result for Science and Commerce stream was released on May 15. 92.88 per cent students passed in Science stream and 91.46 per cent students passed in Commerce stream.

The result for 12th Arts stream was released on May 22. in Arts stream , 88 per cent students passed.

After declaration of the result for regular students, RSOS is expected to announce the result for class 10 open school students.

