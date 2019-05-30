Rajasthan State Open School Releases 12th Result; Pass Per Cent Improves

RSOS 12th result announced today

RSOS Result 2019: Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has released class 12 results. The results were announced today and are available on the official website for RSOS. As per reports, the overall pass percentage this year is 34.85 per cent which is 1.17 per cent more than the pass percentage recorded for Open School students last year.

This year, Prakram Singh Shekhawat has secured first rank among the boys and Venus Bishnoi has secured first rank among girls. The first rank among boys will be awarded Eklavya award and among girls will be given Meera award. Both the awards come with a prize money of Rs. 21,000.

RSOS conducted the 12th exam in March-May this year. Those who have not passed in this examination can appear again in the RSOS exam which will be conducted in October-November this year.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result for class 12 regular students. The result for Science and Commerce stream was announced on May 16. 92.88 per cent students passed in Science stream and 91.46 per cent students passed in Commerce stream. Arts stream result was announced on May 22. 88 per cent students passed in RBSE 12th Arts exam this year.

RBSE is yet to make an announcement about class 10 result declaration.

