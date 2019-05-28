RBSE 10th Result 2019 Soon; Details Here

RBSE 10th results will be announced on rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th result 2019: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE (also known as BSER) will release the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results soon. According to an official, the RBSE 10th results for the exams held in March will be released in 'a day or two'. The Board will release the Class 10 results on the official website of Rajasthan state examinations, rajresults.nic.in and also on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE Class 12 results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams have already been released on the official websites.

In 2018, 79.86 per cent candidates had passed in Class 10. The pass percentage among regular students was 80.13 per cent and among private students it was 14.55 per cent.

Rajasthan board releases Science and Commerce results together and Arts result separately.

This year Science and Commerce stream result was announced on May 15 and Arts stream result was May 22.

In Science stream, 92.88 per cent students passed. In Commerce stream, 91.46 per cent students passed and in Arts stream, 88 per cent students passed. In the Varistha Upadhyay exam, 82.67 per cent students passed.

RBSE 10th results 2019: How to check

RBSE 10th results can be expected in next couple of days. Follow the steps given here to download your RBSE 10th results 2019:

Step 1 - Visit any of the following RBSE results link, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step 2 - Click on "Secondary 2019 Result" link

Step 3 - On next page, enter your roll number

Step 4 - Click "Submit"

Step 5 - Check your results next page

Click here for more Education News