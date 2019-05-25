Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result Likely In June

Rajasthan board is likely to release class 10 results in June

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER or RBSE) is yet to announce result declaration date for class 10 board examination. If speculations are to be believed then the board will not release 10th results before June. A June result will only be in line with the board's previous years' trends. In 2018, the board released class 10 result on June 11.

In 2018, 79.86 per cent students passed in class 10. The pass percentage among regular students was 80.13 per cent and among private students was 14.55 per cent.

The Board has already released the result for class 12 board exams. Rajasthan board releases Science and Commerce results together and Arts result separately. This year Science and Commerce stream result was announced on May 15 and Arts stream result was May 22.

In Science stream, 92.88 per cent students passed. In Commerce stream, 91.46 per cent students passed and in Arts stream, 88 per cent students passed. In the Varistha Upadhyay exam, 82.67 per cent students passed.

The board will release the result for class 10 students on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

