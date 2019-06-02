RBSE 10th Results 2019 Tomorrow; Details Here

RBSE 10th results 2019: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th results 2019: Govind Singh Dotasra, currently the Minister of State for primary and secondary education, will release RBSE 10th results tomorrow (June 3, Monday), according to Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) secretary Meghna Choudhary. A statement said the RBSE 10th results will be declared from the headquarters of the Rajasthan Board. This year, 10,88,241 students had registered for the In the annual secondary exams. The Board will also be releasing the Praveshika results and Secondary (Vocational) results along with RBSE 10th results this year.

In the Praveshika, 6,924 students and in Secondary (Vocational) 34,460 students had registered for the exams, according to the Board.

The RBSE results will be announced on the official website of the Board, www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, according to the Rajasthan Board statement.

Last year, the RBSE 10th results were announced in June second week. According to the officials, 10,76,629 students had registered as regular candidates while 5059 students had registered as private candidates. Overall pass percentage last year was 79.86%.

Rajasthan board releases Science and Commerce results for Class 10 students together and Arts result separately.

This year Science and Commerce stream result was announced on May 15 and Arts stream result was May 22.

RBSE 10th results 2019: Where to check

RBSE 10th results 2019 are expected to be released on following websites:

rajresults.nic.in and

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th results 2019: How to check

RBSE 10th results can be expected in next couple of days. Follow the steps given here to download your RBSE 10th results 2019:

Step One - Visit RBSE official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step Two - Click on "Secondary 2019 Result" link

Step Three - On next page, enter your roll number

Step Four - Click "Submit"

Step Five - Check your results next page

