RBSE 10th Result 2019 Expected Soon; Date Update Here

RBSE 10th results 2019: Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be available on rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE 10th result 2019: An official told NDTV that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE (also known as BSER) will confirm the time and date for RBSE 10th results today evening by 6.00 pm. However, reports suggested that the Rajasthan Board is all set to release the RBSE 10 results by tomorrow (June 3, Monday) before noon. The Rajasthan Board will release the Class 10 results on the official website of Rajasthan state examinations, rajresults.nic.in and also on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The results are being announced for more than 10 lakh students who had appeared for the Board exams in March this year.

RBSE Class 10 exams for which the annual RBSE 10th results are expected now, was held from March 14 to March 27 this year.

Last year, the Rajasthan Board had released Class 10 result on June 11.

In 2018, 79.86 per cent candidates had passed in Class 10. The pass percentage among regular students was 80.13 per cent and among private students it was 14.55 per cent.

RBSE Class 12 results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams have already been released on the official websites.

Rajasthan board releases Science and Commerce results together and Arts result separately.

This year Science and Commerce stream result was announced on May 15 and Arts stream result was May 22.

In another related development recently, Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) released Class 12 results this week. The RSOS results were announced on May 30 and made available on the official website for RSOS. As per reports, the overall pass percentage this year is 34.85 per cent which is 1.17 per cent more than the pass percentage recorded for Open School students last year.

RBSE 10th results 2019: Where to check

RBSE 10th results 2019 will be released on following websites:

rajresults.nic.in and

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 10th results 2019: How to check

RBSE 10th results 2019: Rajasthan Board will release the Class 10 results on rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th results can be expected in next couple of days. Follow the steps given here to download your RBSE 10th results 2019:

Step One - Visit any of the following RBSE results link, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

Step Two - Click on "Secondary 2019 Result" link

Step Three - On next page, enter your roll number

Step Four - Click "Submit"

Step Five - Check your results next page

