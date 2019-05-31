Rajasthan Board Yet To Confirm Class 10 Result Date

RBSE 10th result will be released at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE 10th Result: The mystery around Rajasthan Board 10th result remains. While many reports suggest that Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be releasing class 10 results today, the board has made no such announcement. Although a board official, a few days ago, had said that Rajasthan board 10th result may be released in a day or two, a formal notice or announcement has not been issued by the board. It is clear, however, that Rajasthan 10th result will be released soon.

RBSE 10th result, when released, will be available for students to download on the board's official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in.

In 2018, RBSE released class 10 results on June 11. 79.86 per cent students passed in class 10. The pass percentage among regular students was 80.13 per cent and among private students was 14.55 per cent.

The Board has already released the result for class 12 board exams. Rajasthan board releases Science and Commerce results together and Arts result separately. This year Science and Commerce stream result was announced on May 15 and Arts stream result was May 22.

In Science stream, 92.88 per cent students passed. In Commerce stream, 91.46 per cent students passed and in Arts stream, 88 per cent students passed. In the Varistha Upadhyay exam, 82.67 per cent students passed.

